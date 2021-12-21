A pharmacy student was attacked by a miscreant youth for opposing eve-teasing at Gokul college bus stop near Piridi village in Bobbili Mandal in the Vijaywada district on Monday.

According to Bobbili CI Nageswararao, the victim, who was identified as Bhogi Ravanayya of Bhamini in Srikakulam district has been studying pharmacy for four years in Gokul college. After his classes, he came to the bus stop to go to his room on Monday evening, when Jammu Rajesh and Kilaru Mahesh of Mutyalavalasa were eve-teasing girls using abusive language.

Ravanayya questioned Rajesh about eve-teasing and all of a sudden Rajesh attacked him with a button-knife and escaped from the spot. Based on the local's information, Bobbili Police rushed to the spot and took Kilaru Mahesh into their custody. Later, the police shifted the victim to Vizianagaram hospital for better medication. "We have registered a case under section 307 of the IPC and investigation is on. We have taken Mahesh into our custody and launched a manhunt for the main accused Rajesh," Nageswararao said.