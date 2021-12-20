Karnataka Examinations Authority has declared the Karnataka PGCET results today and is now available on the website. The exams were held from November 11 to November 14. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in online or karnataka.gov.in. The exam was held for candidates who sought admission to ME, MTech, MArch, MBA, MCA courses in Karnataka Government Colleges.

The schedule for verification of documents will be also called in the due course on the KEA website. Meanwhile, candidates need to produce the required documents for verification. The list of documents will be also posted in the bulletin on the website. And candidates who fail to produce the required documents will not be eligible for admission to the PG courses.

Steps to check results on the website:

Go to the official website of KEA

Click on PGCET 2021 result

Enter the roll number

Download the PGCET rank card