History repeats itself, they say. But a year may be a little too early for history to be doing much repeating. This year too, students have been constantly writing emails to the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education, asking it to fill up vacant seats in the University of Hyderabad. Students whom EdexLive spoke to allege that a lot of students have withdrawn their admission in UoH, after universities like JNU have released their rank list.



"This means that the university has vacant seats and can easily admit students who are on its waiting list," says Preeti, who has applied for an MA Political Science seat in the university. She had also written multiple emails to the UGC and MoE, alleging there are at least 10 vacant general category seats in her department and that this will let her enroll for the course. EdexLive is in possession of copies of these emails. "I met a UGC official on Monday, who said that nothing can be done now. But I will continue fighting for this," she says.

It is learnt that classes for master's students began in October. The university is yet to release a statement on this issue.



Amal Jose, a PhD candidate in the same department said that PhD students too had faced similar issues. "Student political organisations had protested against this a few days back in the university. This is because entrance examination results of various universities get released at different points. So, naturally, students pick universities with better rankings and that creates vacancy of seats. Ideally, universities must fill up those seats," he says.



Last year, EdexLive had written about a student amed Deshdeep Dhankhar, who had faced similar issues. However, after writing multiple emails to the UGC, he was finally allotted a seat in January 2021, months after classes began.