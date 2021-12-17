Drones designed by the students of IIT Hyderabad was utilised for spraying pesticides on crops at the Agriculture Research Station, where an agricultural exhibition is being held, on the outskirts of Karimnagar, Telangana on December 17.

Collector RV Karnan along with authorities inspected the spraying process as well. A drone can spray 10 litres of pesticide per acre in 10 minutes, the designers informed. The collector along with the district agriculture officer V Sridhar and other officials inaugurated the exhibition and interacted with agricultural students.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that farmers should focus on integrated dry crops in the Yasangi (Rabi) season even though they have planted paddy in Kharif. One should be aware of modern farming methods and tools for cultivating crops, he added. Farmers were asked to share their experiences with each other and take suggestions from farm officials on crop yield during a seminar for ryots.

He suggested that agricultural students should visit the fields and enquire about the experiences of the farmers. Going to the field would help students gain an understanding of actual agricultural practices, he said.