As educational institutions are reopening fully and with COVID cases reducing the University Grant Commission (UGC) has released an official notice regarding the COVID-appropriate behaviour to be followed by the higher educational institutions (HEIs). The official reads, “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested that strict COVID-19 guidelines should be followed by educational institutions. Thus, colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions should be following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times and places.”



So what are these guidelines? According to The Indian Express, Educational institutions need to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers, and other guidelines. The Commission has requested higher educational institutions to take appropriate decisions with regards to the conduct of physical classes, the opening of the campus.

The Commission has also directed the HEIs to take appropriate decisions by higher education institutions with regards to the conduct of exams in offline, online, or blended mode by following appropriate COVID-19 guidelines.