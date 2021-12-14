After media reports about the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to provide six grace marks to Class 12 students who appeared for the Accountancy paper held on December 13, the central board has issued an official notice to warn students against “fake news”.

The Board representatives said that fake news reports quoting an audio message in the name of CBSE's Controller of Examination are being circulated. These reports, they said, claim that due to an error in Class 12 Accountancy term-1 paper held on December 13, six grace marks will be given to students.

As per reports, in the audio message circulated amongst the principals of schools, the controller was heard saying, “Don’t worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks up to six to the students.”

Dismissing these reports, the Board's media head, Rama Sharma, said in a statement, "The contents in news reports published are totally baseless and false. None of the reporters have spoken to the Controller of Examination, CBSE, in this regard and the board has not taken any such decision. CBSE, therefore, warns the public not to fall prey to such unverified news in their own interest.”