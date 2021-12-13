Teachers staged a sit-in protest at the Namakkal District CEO office on Monday, December 13. Recently, a 54-year-old government school teacher in Namakkal was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a Class X student alleged sexual assault charges against the teacher.

Later, the teacher was suspended. But stating that the complaint is false, the concerned school teachers protested on the school premises and later withdrew after talks with Education Department officials.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the Joint Action Council of Teachers' Organisations - Government Employees' Organisations (JACTO-GEO), a sit-in protest was held on the premises of the CEO's office on Monday.

The teachers urged that if parents or students accuse a teacher, including sexual assault complaints, a high-level team comprising Education Department officials need to carry out an inquiry and if they found any prima facie means, they shall take action against the teacher, they added. Teachers have decided to stage a one-day hunger strike on December 19, urging their demands.