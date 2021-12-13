The record-breaking induction ceremony of 14th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP 14) of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, was organised online on Monday, December 13. IIM-K's Executive MBA Programme has, for a second consecutive time, enrolled more than 500+ candidates (total of 529 students) after registering a count of 501 students last year, in 2020.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM-K, in his address, emphasised on the culture of values and also on the conscious responsibility of the learners to contribute to society once they acquire knowledge from an institution like IIM Kozhikode.

Recounting the formidable journey of IIM-K's Executive Programme, ranked 16+ in Asia-Pacific in the QS Global Executive MBA Rankings 2021 on its international debut in rankings, the Director credited IIM-K's 'exceptional' and 'exponential' ability to create value for the rapid rise to institute's international acclaim.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working professionals is a two-year master's programme in management offered on the Interactive Learning (IL) platform, leading to an MBA degree. It was also recently ranked at 101+ rank globally as per the latest QS World Rankings for Executive MBA Programmes.

The programme with 750 instruction hours programme has three mandatory in-campus modules. The 14th batch with close to 60 per cent candidates in the age group of 30-39 years has candidates from diverse sectors reflecting their endless passion for learning and mid-career upskilling. The programme is currently delivered through the technology platform of Times Professional Learning.