Soon, children studying in Gadag district's government schools will be able to play games of their own choice and interests as the Zilla Panchayat officials have decided to develop these playgrounds into more accomplished ones. The grounds will have a running track, football court, basketball court and other sports equipments that are required for children to play. This project has been sanctioned under the MGNREGA Scheme.

It is being implemented in different parts of Gadag district including Futgaon Badni, Dodduru, Gojanur and Battur government high schools. As per official information, in the first phase, a total of 21 schools in the district will get these well developed play grounds.

Now the project has been implemented in schools that have huge playgrounds. Recently, Zilla Panchayat officials completed building a basketball ground in Futgaon Badni village of Laxmeshwar taluk. The official said that development of three more school grounds will be completed in a few weeks.

Gadag Zilla panchayat CEO, Bharat S, said, "The basketball court is being developed under MGNREGA in convergence with the education department. It has an estimated cost of 6.57 lakh, out of which Rs 3 lakh is from the Education Department. We have planned to develop 21 playgrounds in the district in the first phase. The department has also decided to come up with a new initiative to provide good facilities to rural sportsmen."

Besides providing a good playground for children, the Zilla Panchayat officials are also aiming to provide employment to the villagers and stop them from migrating to different places in search of jobs. Some of the villagers said, "We are happy to see a high tech ground in our village's school. Now our students can practice and we also wish our rural talents should participate at the National level. We are thankful to all for this project which also gave job opportunities to natives of this village".