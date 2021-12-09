The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the registration of students for Classes 9 and 11 for 2021-22 that will commence from December 15. The registration link will be made available on the CBSE website and the CBSE schools can help their students register on the portal.

In fact, as per the CBSE norms, students who will register themselves through this online process will be allowed to write the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 for the session 2022-23. But in order to help students do their registration, the CBSE affiliated schools must register themselves.

A release from the CBSE read, "The CBSE schools must use the affiliation number as user ID already available with them. The newly affiliated schools are required to contact the concerned regional office and get a school code and password in case if they don't receive the password."