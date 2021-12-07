Delhi University has started to release the third merit list for the post graduate admissions 2021. As per the notification from the university, the departments in various colleges will verify and approve the admissions between December 8 and 10. The third merit list that was scheduled to be released on December 3 was postponed by the university and they had rescheduled it to December 7.

One can check the merit list by logging in the university website, du.ac.in. Candidates can start applying for admission against the third merit list at 10 am from December 8 to 11.59 pm on December 9. The payment for the third merit list admission must be made till December 11. But before that students must select colleges and courses they want to apply for.

Here's how you can check the admission list:

- Log into the official portal admission.uod.ac.in

- Click on the PG admission list link

- The DU PG admission list will appear

- Download and search for your roll number

