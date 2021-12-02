Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar said, on December 1, that quality teaching interspersed with moral values is the need of the hour. He called for greater emphasis on teacher training programmes and suggested to the Andhra Pradesh government to focus on recruiting quality teachers.

Kumar was speaking at an interactive season held with academicians and civic society representatives at the Acharya Nagarjuna University in the state's Guntur district. He said that moral values should be included in the curriculum like they used to be in the past. Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University, A Vishnu Vardhana Reddy, urged NITI Aayog to give more incentives for farm mechanisation. Reddy said that smaller farm sizes in the state called for more localised farm mechanisation products.

Also during the interactive session, the Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies KC Reddy said that the money spent on welfare should not be treated as a subsidy but as an investment. He urged the NITI Aayog vice-chairman to have a relook at the devolution of taxes between the Centre and the state governments.

Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education K Hemachandra Reddy said that the changes in the higher education policies had started bringing in the results.