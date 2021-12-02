A team from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will be inspecting the second ghat road in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala where a massive landslip was reported in the early hours of November 30.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TDD) Chairman YV Subba reddy said experts from IIT Delhi would inspect the ghat roads and suggest precautionary measures to be adopted to avoid the recurrence of such landslips in the future, The Hindu reported.

As the second ghat road, which leads to the temple of Venkateswara, has been badly damaged, devotees can choose an alternative date for darshan within a period of six months as heavy rains continue.

The incident took place about one kilometre ahead of the town. Huge boulders along with the rubble from atop a mountain cliff tumbled down and fell across the road. The landslip was so massive that the road was severely damaged at two different locations and a small stretch of parapet wall also got washed away on the road below. However, no casualties were reported.

The TTD engineering, forest and vigilance personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the debris. As a temporary measure, the vehicular traffic which remained disrupted for over three hours was diverted onto the link road.