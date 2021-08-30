A residential society in Gurugram has been in the news lately because a Muslim resident allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans from his balcony. A video where a man is heard chanting Hindustan Murdabad and Pakistan Zindabad while a kid repeats after him, was uploaded on Twitter on August 28, the same day a complaint was registered with the police against a JNU professor's husband. The 18-second-long video does not reveal the face of the person or the child at any point. What happened next forced the professor and her family out of the housing society within a couple of days.

When Edex contacted the professor, she said that she was forced to move out of her rented apartment in the residential complex in question after a mob of more than 60 people came to her apartment to demand answers. "I did not even know about the issue before it was out in the news," she said. An article, naming her and her husband was published on August 29. the article also carried a photo of her. "Since then I have got calls from numerous media houses who had no sense of privacy and had barged into my housing society without my consent. I also got a visit from 60 odd residents. They were at my doorstep accusing my husband and asking for clarifications. They said that now my child too is a threat to them and their family," said the professor.

She said that she was so scared that she decided to immediately leave the apartment. She has also filed a complaint against the harassment with the Dhakot Police Station on August 29. "I was scared that they might harm me or worse, harm my child. I do not have any problem with a police enquiry. An investigation should be done to find out the truth. But why are people vilifying my name? Why am I being named in the article? Why is JNU being dragged into all this?" she asked.

Some of the chats on the residents' WhatsApp group, accessed by Edex, went from calling the family Pakistani to even veiled threats of physical harm.