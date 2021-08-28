As colleges are set to open, students aged above 18, from 112 colleges in Chennai would be vaccinated against COVID-19 from September 1, announced Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Addressing reporters during the inauguration of a vaccination camp for students at the Nandanam Arts College in the city, the Minister said that by the second week of September, a hundred percent of the college students aged above 18 would be vaccinated. "In Chennai, 90 percent of the teachers have been vaccinated too," the Minister said.

He added that the civic body and health officials will meet the principals of the colleges and set up camps to vaccinate college students. In Chennai, out of the 38.72 lakh people vaccinated so far, 26.86 have received the first dose and 11.85 lakh have received the second dose. A total of 84.3 percent of the non-teaching staff too have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the union government has now streamlined supply for the State and urged people to make use of the vaccines. "They sent an additional 23 lakh doses in August," the Minister said. Higher Education Minister Ponmudy, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also participated in the event.