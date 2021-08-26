Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Sreevani inaugurated the newly constructed additional classrooms at Gurukul Girls High School, Kondapalli Village, Mylavaram mandal in Krishna district on Wednesday.

She said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending thousands of crores for bringing revolutionary changes in education, health and agriculture sectors. Sreevani also recalled that she also pursued her education at a tribal school, where facilities were minimal at those times.

During the previous TDP government in 2016, a GO was issued to upgrade tribal hostels to ashram schools. With this, several students faced severe hardships, considering their plight the YSRC government has constructed additional classrooms at the gurukul schools, she said.

The Tribal Welfare Minister has called on the students to contact toll free number 18005991133 in case they face problems. Later, Sreevani distributed Jagannana Vidya Kanuka kits to the students and planted saplings on the school premises. Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad, MLC KS Laxman Rao and other officials were also present.