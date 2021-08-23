Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Modi government will work towards widening the "canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections" of society. The minister met the students from the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) to discuss the issues being faced by the marginalised students of the OBC community.

Pradhan took to Twitter to post photos of the meeting and said that the students praised the decision of the PM to implement the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the All India Quota for NEET. "The students also had valuable suggestions on ways to ensure the empowerment and welfare of OBCs. I assured them that PM Narendra Modi’s government will work and do everything possible to widen the canvas of opportunities for the marginalised and vulnerable sections (of society)," he added.

The "valuable suggestions" that Pradhan pointed out included the demand for a Caste Census, scrapping of the creamy layer concept, OBC quota in CLAT and other law courses, filing up OBC faculty positions in eminent institutes across the country like IITs, NITs, IIMs, IISc, AIIMS and IISERs, revising fee structures among other issues. They also urged the minister to investigate the case of alleged caste discrimination in IIT Madras.

The students sounded hopeful after the meeting. "He has shown positive interest in our demands. He said he will take necessary action on issues related to the Ministry of Education and will forward issues related to other ministries to take necessary action. He also discussed extensively about various issues and listened to us. We hope the issues will be solved soon," said Kiran Kumar, President, AIOBCSA.