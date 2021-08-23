Going by the state COVID-19 War Room data, the case fatality rate is the highest in the 90 to 99 age group, at 12 per cent. This is followed by 7.7 per cent in the 80 to 89 age group, and 6 per cent in the 70 to 79 age bracket. However, as per absolute numbers, the 60 to 69 age group has the highest number of COVID deaths, at 10,692, followed by the 50 to 59 age group with 8,181 deaths, 70 to 79 age group with 7,236 cases, 80 to 89 category with 2,668 deaths, and 90 to 99 age group with 540 deaths.

With 22 deaths on Sunday, the COVID toll rose to 37,145, with the fatality rate at 1.26 per cent. Of the day's deaths, six were 70 years and above, and nine were aged between 60 and 69, while seven were aged below 60. In Bengaluru, two deaths took place, recording the second lowest daily death figure in the city for the third time since August 18. This took the city's toll to 15,959, while the fatality rate remained at 1.29 per cent.

Statewide in Karnataka, there were 1,189 fresh COVID cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 29,38,616. But the positivity rate — which has been on the decline without a break since June 6 — has come down to 7 per cent, from the previous day’s 7.02 per cent. The recovery rate has increased to 98.03 per cent, with 1,456 discharges. The state recorded the highest recovery rate of 98.06 per cent on January 30, after which it started falling as the second wave intensified.

The state’s active cases reduced from 20,845 to 20,556. Bengaluru Urban added 267 cases which took the city's tally to 12,35,036 while retaining the recovery rate at 98.07 per cent and bringing down active cases from 7,797 to 7,762. The past three days have seen a steady improvement on the Covid-19 front by the state as well as its capital.