Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the school syllabus for children must include lessons on the entire history of the Vijayanagar kingdom in the country.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the world heritage site Hampi on Saturday with his family members, Naidu said the Vijayanagar kingdom encouraged world-class craftsmen and poets. There were ample opportunities for new talent to emerge at that time. "This history should be taught to students, that's what I feel," he added.

The Vice-President was accorded a traditional welcome by the Virupaksha temple authorities. Lakshmi, the temple elephant, welcomed him by garlanding him and his family members.

Venkaiah Naidu performed special 'pujas' in Virupaksheshwara, Parvathi and Bhuvaneshwari temples in Hampi. Vidyaranya Bharateeshwara, Seer of Hampi Vidyaranya Peeth, was also present during the visit. The Vice-President also visited Pampambike and Bhuvaneshwari temples in Hampi. Naidu appreciated the art and craft of Hampi. After attending the scheduled programmes, he will travel to Hubli on Sunday morning.