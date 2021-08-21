Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat inaugarated the photo exhibition on Nadu Nedu programme here at Pantham Satyanarayana Municipal elementary school on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said all the municipal high school seats were filled up and the credit goes to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for his visionary renovation of schools. He described the Nadu-Nedu programme as a revolutionary change in the education system and completely change the system.

He said that he was receiving reports that every parent was contemplating to admit his ward into government schools. He said till last year, nobody cared to admit their children into government school. Within one year,the entire scenario has changed, and people are making a beeline to get admission into government schools. The parents are not able to pay high fees to corporate schools. Now they are turning to government schools and it is a good sign, he said. Basic amenities and infrastructure has been provided in all schools and children are being attracted to join the government schools. He said that the state government has spent Rs 3600 crore for Nadu-Nedu programme and developed 12,900 schools.

He said that last year 32 thousand students were admitted into government schools from private schools, adding that over more than one lakh students are likely to join government schools in the present academic year. The programme was attended by DCCB chairman Akula Veerraju, DEO Abraham, and smart city chairperson Chandana Nageswar.