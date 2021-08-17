Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country. "We are very worried about our families (back home). The situation is very bad. I was not able to call them at first. But later, when I finally connected with them, they said they are safe," said Haroon, who is studying in a private college in Karnataka.

Some other Afghan students, studying in Bengaluru, who wished not to be named, said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them. A female student said the situation had improved significantly in the past few years under the US-backed government as "they built a strong society but now again under the Taliban regime, things would worsen".

"We don't know what rules the Taliban is going to impose on women. This is a matter of worry for us," she said. Another student said, "Most of our people are worried because we don't know what shall we do in the days to come. How can we just stay at home after studying so much here?"

READ ALSO: Facebook's team of Afghan experts to monitor and remove content supporting Taliban

A deep disquiet has swept through Afghan students studying in the University of Agriculture Sciences in Dharwad, as they were in shock watching the unfolding developments in the country. "We were indeed worried about the safety of our families when the Taliban takeover was happening. After speaking to them that they are safe, we are a bit relieved," said Nusratullah Kakar, a research scholar at the university.

According to him, there are 15 Afghan students studying in Dharwad. Other Afghan students said the university authorities met and comforted them.