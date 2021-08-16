For the third consecutive day on Monday, India registered a decline in the daily COVID cases with 32,937 fresh cases and 417 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

On Sunday, 36,083 new cases and 493 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, and on Saturday also the fresh cases showed a marginal dip as India recorded 38,667 infections. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since the past 50 consecutive days. India's recovery rate from the COVID infection currently stands at 97.48 per cent, highest since March 2020.

The active caseload also registered a decline of 3,389 on Monday and the total cases climbed to 3,81,943, lowest in the last 145 days. As per the Health Ministry data, total 35,909 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,14,11,924 to the date in India. The death toll due to COVID in the country has reached 4,31,642, according to the Health Ministry.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.01 per cent. The daily positivity rate continued to remain below 3 per cent for the past 21 days and currently stands at 2.79 per cent. Meanwhile, India's Cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 54.58 crore. A total of 17,43,114 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total vaccination so far at 54,58,57,108, said the bulletin released by the ministry.