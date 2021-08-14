A batch of 37 candidates aspiring to work in the Gulf countries have started undergoing training at a centre of the Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC), an official said.

This will be the first batch to undergo training at Pre-Departure Orientation Training Centre (PDOT) since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced these countries to restrict arrivals of emigrant workers, he said. "The international job market is once again opening up after the pandemic and this is a welcome development for those looking for work opportunities abroad. The PDOT training is especially important for those requiring emigration check due to lack of academic qualification," RSLDC Chairman Niraj K Pawan said in a statement.

Emigration Check Required (ECR) is a notation stamped on the passports of people with academic qualification below Class X. These people need to acquire emigration clearance before travelling to 18 countries, including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations.

The provision is meant to protect such people from exploitation and forgery in pretext of foreign placement. The PDOT training is a major step towards educating the aspiring candidates towards various formalities and rules before they step on the voyage.

All the 37 candidates registered at the PDOT centre Sikar are from mason and helper category and are pursuing work opportunities in GCC countries, the statement said. The objective of PDOT is to enhance soft skills of migrant workers in terms of culture, language, tradition and local rules and regulations of the destination country, to sensitise them about pathways to safe and legal migration and various government programmes for their welfare and protection.

RSLDC through its PDOT centres in Jaipur, Sikar and Nagaur has already benefitted more than 3000 workers before COVID pandemic disrupted the emigration of workers.