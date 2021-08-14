The Karnataka education department has decided to conduct the supplementary examinations for Pre-University students from August 19 to September 3. As many as 18,414 students from 5,546 colleges across the state have applied for the supplementary examinations, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Saturday.

The exams will be held at 187 centres across the state and the minister has directed the district authorities to complete the preparations by August 17. The responsibility to ensure smooth conduct of exams has been given to the Deputy Commissioners of districts.

The students who are not satisfied with the marks or those who were absent have been given an opportunity to write supplementary exams. There should be no discrepancy in the conduct of examinations and it will be held under the monitoring of Deputy Commissioners, Nagesh elaborated.