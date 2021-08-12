Andhra University research team will prepare a study report to get UNESCO heritage tag for sculptures and inscriptions of various kinds at Sri Varahalakshmi Swamy temple in Simhachalam. AU vice-chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy told temple EO Suryakala when she met him in Vishakhapatnam on Wednesday. The EO sought technical support from Andhra University to undertake a full-fledged study of the temple sculptures and inscriptions.

Suryakala opined, "In comparison to the sculptures in Ramappa Temple, that recently was given the UNESCO heritage tag, Simhachalam sculptures are more beautiful." The sculptures of the 11th century reflect the culture of that era. The inscriptions of Srikrishna Devaraya and Gajapati kings hold historical value.

The EO informed that sculptures and inscriptions had been cleaned thoroughly and that boards had been displayed to explain the details. With the promise of extending all necessary technical and structural support for the study, the VC said the temple has all eligibility criteria to get the UNESCO tag.