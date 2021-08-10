With the pandemic keeping the colleges and universities shut across the country for the past year, various student organisations had organised remedial classes or interactive sessions to help the students. A bunch of students from Kolkata's Jadavpur University are doing the same but with a little twist. These open-air classrooms, held outside the campus gate, will discuss more current affairs than textbooks. The first two lectures on August 10 are Pandemic and Technology in a world of surveillance.

The open-air classes are being held right outside the Gate No 4 of the university, on the main road. The students said that anyone who is a student is welcome to join and listen in. The classes are being organised by the members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit of the university and come with the tagline 'Classrooms to break free from your mind's curfew'. "Many have been asking us why these topics. But these are topics which are equally important to all of us. We will include more issues and topics as we go forward," said Sourjyadipta Roy, a student of International Relations in his second year of undergraduate studies. "These are relevant and current affairs that we should know about. These are also common topics which all of us can be included in. Specialised classes would mean that every department would need a separate space," added Sourjyadipta, who is also a member of the SFI.

But not everyone sees it that way. A parent we spoke to expressed concern as to how this will help his son with academics. "The students are overwhelmed with online classes and exams in virtual mode and a future that is uncertain. A class to help clear their doubts make sense but how will talking about politics and current affairs help. They are already listening to that all the time on the news and social media," he said.