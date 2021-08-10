The wait is finally over for the NEET MDS applicants in the country. The government has informed the Supreme Court that the counselling for the 2020 NEET MDS aspirants will be held between August 20 and October 10.



On Monday, a Supreme Court bench of justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had asked the Centre to apprise it by August 11 when it will conduct counselling for the NEET-MDS admissions for which exams were held on December 16, 2020. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, said that it will need two weeks to work out the modalities and issue a notification in this regard. The court was hearing a petition filed by aspirants whose results were declared in December 2020. The plea was moved by advocate Charu Mathur.





Two weeks ago, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences had released the schedule for all the medical entrance examinations to be held in the academic year 2021-22. According to this, NEET MDS will be held on December 19, 2021. This had created even more outcries among the 2020 NEET MDS applicants.

While criticising the delay, previously, Chandrachud had told the Centre, "I don’t understand why one batch has been suffering. Kumbh Mela, election rallies have been happening. There’s no justification why counselling can’t take place."