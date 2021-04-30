The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to conduct the examination for Class 12 students as per schedule from May 5 to May 19. “We will follow all the Covid-19 protocols to make sure the exams are conducted in a safe environment. Intermediate exams are very important for the future of students,” said Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The minister said 1,452 examination centres have been set up across the state and students can download their hall tickets on April 29. He said that East Godavari district has 146 examination centers, the highest, while Guntur has 60. A Covid Special Officer has been appointed for each district and all the test centres will be sanitised every day. Suresh said the students would have suffered in future if they were to get passed without an exam.

In an order on April 20, the government had said that “all students of classes 1 to 9 under all managements will be treated as pass and promoted to next class”.

However, the Opposition TDP has demanded that the exams be postponed. TDP National General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh said the lives of lakhs of students were at stake as they would be exposed to the virus during the exams. He asked why the government wants to conduct exams when it has postponed Cabinet meetings in view of the pandemic.

“There would be scope for holding Cabinet with physical distance between the ministers but it would be difficult to do so for lakhs of students at thousands of examination centres.”