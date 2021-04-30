As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put a strain on the country's health care infrastructure, the Adani Group will soon convert the Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in Ahmedabad into a COVID care centre.

"In support of the state's fight against the virus, the Adani Group will open a COVID Centre(CCC) in Ahmedabad. Under the stewardship of the Adani Foundation, the Adani Vidya Mandir school campus in the city will be converted into a supportive care facility for COVID +ve patients," a statement from the Adani Group read.

This facility aims to lighten the load on the city's government and private health infrastructure and will take care of those who are isolated from their families. This isolation facility will also protect their other family members and contribute in slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

"The government and healthcare institutions are pooling their resources to contain this fast-spreading pandemic. We must support them in every possible way we can," said the Adani Foundation, adding that they expect to leverage the group's execution experience in rapidly putting up the infrastructure at the Adani Vidya Mandir.

"We will convert our school's halls of learning into halls of life - from vidya-daan to jeevan-daan," the group said.

READ ALSO: Health Ministry on vaccine scarcity: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs

Through the Adani Vidya Mandir CCC, the Adani Foundation will provide patient beds, nutritious food and medical care. The conversion process involves arranging accommodation and resting units for both patients and medical personnel, setting up technical facilities to provide medical oxygen, medical supplies and monitoring systems. Adani teams will also put in place the registration, reporting and security protocols required by the government, the city administration and state health authorities.

"During discussions with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani on how the Adani Group can contribute to this unprecedented situation, this challenging task of creating a COVID centre in three to four days was taken up by the group," said the Adani Foundation.

"The government of Gujarat has been extremely proactive and helpful in this endeavour," they added.

Amid the shortage of medical supplies, the Adani Group has already been using its global business relations and logistic expertise for sourcing and importing critical essentials like over 40 ISO cryogenic containers for oxygen supply, 20 oxygen plants each capable of supporting over 100 oxygen beds hospital, 120 oxygen concentrators and 5000 oxygen cylinders from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Dubai.

The group also supports oxygen refilling requirements on a continuous basis at many places. It has also been closely working with Noida Authority to set up a similar COVID Care Centre in Noida.