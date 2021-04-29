Academics from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and representatives of other top educational institutions have released a white paper on 'biomedical engineering education' in the country, officials said on Thursday.

Titled Future of biomedical engineering programmes in India the white paper aims to help improve the quality of biomedical engineering in the country by identifying the challenges and bringing together the stakeholders.

IIT Madras, department of applied mechanics, biomedical engineering group, professor M Manivannan was the lead author and editor of the whitepaper, IIT Madras said in a release.

"I congratulate professor M Manivannan and his team for taking this important step of identifying the challenges in biomedical engineering for greater acceleration of healthcare in India", IIT-M, director, professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

"India has great potential to be a global leader in providing frugal innovations in healthcare technologies. I hope this white paper would pave the way for the biomedical engineering community to serve society even better," he said.

The white paper has recommendations for various stakeholders of biomedical engineering education in the country, universities, teachers, policymakers and industries.

"The main purpose of the whitepaper is to improve the quality of BME programmes in the country," Manivannan said.

Some of the recommendations in the white paper include establishing 'National BME development committee' and a 'medical device corridor', the release said.