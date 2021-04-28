NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University’s School of Design (SOD), Mumbhas announced 100 per cent placements for the first batch of B Des. (Humanising Technology).ai, Top recruiters included organisations such as Deloitte, The Minimalist, Axis Bank Freecharge, YUJ Designs, The Minimalist, Parallax Labs, among others. Students were placed across sectors, with 52 per cent recruited by design agencies, 19 per cent by consulting firms, 14 per cent going into edu tech, 10 per cent in banking and 5 per cent in integrated marketing communications. The top job profiles secured during the current placement season were, Solutions Designer, Innovation Designer, Digital Product Designer – AR, Associate XR Designer, Design Researcher and Interaction and Technology Designer.

Lauding the students on their successful placements, Prof. Manisha Phadke, Director, NMIMS School of Design, said, “Congratulations to all of our students who have successfully secured placements with some of the most reputed industry brands. At School of Design, we have meticulously curated a transdisciplinary curriculum, with a vision for the future. Our B. Des. (Humanising Technology) program helps students discover their individual strengths and trains them accordingly for a myriad of job profiles. This is clearly evidenced by the variety of jobs and sectors where our students have secured placement. Our aim is to nurture thinking designers in the digital space, to solve for the diverse business and social needs of humanity.”

NMIMS School of Design’s B Des. (Humanising Technology) is a four-year, AICTE- approved undergraduate course, with eminent, highly-trained faculty who train students to leverage design to make technology accessible and delightful for users. The course lends a multidisciplinary lens to the versatile and dynamic field of design, beginning with a two-year generalist foundation, and focusing in Year 3 and 4 on designing seamless experiences using technologies such as Internet of Things (IOT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and various internships and a Capstone project. The School also provides extensive support to students through a number of state-of-the-art studios and labs.

Students aspiring for admission to NMIMS SOD need to clear NMIMS-DAT, or NMIMS Design Aptitude Test, which includes an online studio test, personal interview and portfolio review. Candidates must have passed 10+2 or an equivalent examination, including International Baccalaureate Diploma, in any stream from a recognised board, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks. IB Certificate and D P awarded candidates are eligible only if they have cleared their IB exam with a total of 24 credits, having mandatorily passed 3 HL and 3 SL. Interested candidates can submit their applications at www.nmimsdat.in.