Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for affordable housing for all by 2025 and new innovations by young Indians will make it possible, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She inaugurated India’s first 3D printed house at IIT Madras Campus built by a start up called Tvasta. While their first 3D house at the IIT Madras campus took 21 days to build, Co-founder Adithya Jain said that it will take less than a week to build their next project with on-site 3D printing in Puducherry.

Sitharaman, who stuck to the topic, and did not digress to talk about the ongoing pandemic, said that the target to provide affordable living for all is a tall order but innovators like these instil hope in the government that it is possible. "We have a huge challenge ahead of us to meet that deadline. But it is not impossible to build 100 million houses with this technology. This is completely Aatmanirbhar. It has to be affordable as well," said the Finance Minister. "All these things fascinate us when we plan for a better India in 2050. We need rapid and scalable models which is what we have seen today," she added while inaugurating the first 3D printed house. Dr Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, Anoop Nambiar, Country Director (India), Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter and N Venkataraman, Additional Solicitor General of India were also present at the inaguration.

Tvasta is a startup by IIT-M alumni and the founders — Adithya, Vidyashankar and Parivarthan — initially established the 3D Printing Club of IIT-M at the Centre For Innovation (CFI) to build products using 3D printing and to spread awareness about this technology. They graduated in 2016 and their final year project led them to see Tvasta as a company that had the capabilities to deliver world-class industrial 3d printing solutions. Since 2016, they have expanded into a larger team of engineers and researchers working on machine design, software development, electrical engineering and material science.