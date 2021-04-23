Citing insufficient resources, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital has decided to test only symptomatic Health Care Workers (HCWs).

The country's premier health institution also discontinued the practice for contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact. An AIIMS's notice said, "In view of the current situation of COVID leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCWs should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.

"HCWs who test positive may be able to join work after 10 days' period from the onset of symptoms, provided that they are afebrile for at least 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms (e.g.. cough, shortness of breath) have improved. Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test," the notice sai