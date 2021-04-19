The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has cancelled the summer vacation for the teaching staff of Institute of Medical Sciences in view of alarming increase in Covid-19 cases.

BHU spokesman said that after seeking approval of IMS-BHU, its joint registrar issued a notification saying that due to the surge in Covid-19 pandemic, the summer vacation for teaching staff of IMS-BHU for the academic session 2020-2021 stands withdrawn. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma who convened a meeting with oxygen cylinder dealers at his camp office on Sunday, has issued clear directives to ensure uninterrupted supply to all Covid facilities in view of the massive rise in the number of cases.

Sharma also urged all Covid-19 patients in home isolation to monitor their oxygen levels regularly and inform the control room. He said the nodal rapid response team will assist patients in home isolation in getting treatment required in case of any deterioration of their health. The Magistrate also asked people to be extra alert even in case of getting negative report.

To curb the illegal sale of essential drugs amid the rising novel corona virus infections in the state, the UP police have launched an extensive drive to check black marketing and hoarding of Remdesivir and other drugs used for treatment of ovid-19 and overcharging people coming for these drugs. "The state government has instructed the police to act tough against people who are black-marketing Covid-19 medicines, including oxygen cylinders," said a government spokesman. "It is a crime against humanity and no one dealing in hoarding and black-marketing of Covid-19 medicines should be spared. The police should work with the policy of zero tolerance to instil fear in the minds of the culprits," the chief minister has instructed the officials.

The government has also directed the authorities concerned to verify the stock and take immediate action against black marketing, hoarding and overcharging of Remdesivir. To strengthen the process further, the authorities have been asked to instruct enforcement staff to keep strict vigil especially at sensitive places and to take instant action by conducting raids, special drive for monitoring and investigation.

According to ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, no illegal activity will be tolerated in this time of crisis and those who are exploiting people and creating artificial shortage of medicine will face the strictest punishment. "The state government is fully committed to facilitate easy availability of Remdesivir vials and other Covid-related medicines to its people and various agencies of police have been deployed to check the illegal sales," he added. It may be recalled that the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to invoke the provisions of stringent National Security Act (NSA) against three persons who were arrested by the Kanpur unit of Special Task Force (STF) earlier this week with 265 Remdesivir injections meant for sale in the black market.