Students of University College, Thiruvananthapuram clashed on campus, injuring a few final year students in the process. The incident had occurred on Friday evening when the final year students of the college had their farewell on the college campus. While there have been allegations that the clash occurred between two different groups of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists, the student organisation denied it.



"It all began when a few SFI activists climbed on top of the women's toilet block and the same was questioned by the unit committee. The two clashed and a few students got injured in the process," says a student who wished to remain anonymous. "After the incident, the SFI activists had forcefully sent the students out of the college," she says. The SFI unit president Vipin Das, on the other hand, said that the organisation had no role in the incident and that it was all part of a smear campaign against them by their political rival KSU, the Congress's student wing.



Condemning the incident, the KSU in their statement said that the administration turned a blind eye towards the incident. "A few faculty members are contributing towards creating a frightful ambience on campus. A lot of the SFI activists live on campus and no action has been taken against them," reads the statement.



Two years ago, the then SFI unit of the campus was disbanded after the members had clashed, resulting in a student getting stabbed. This has changed the political scenario on campus, with KSU and the All India Students' Association starting their units on campus.