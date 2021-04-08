Academic functions like convocations and symposiums can be held in Tamil Nadu, under the latest lockdown guidelines, given that there is only a maximum of 200 people in a closed space, following all COVID SOPs. Following a sudden spurt of COVID cases in the state and in the country, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a fresh set of restrictions on Thursday afternoon. Even though there were speculations of a lockdown, it was dismissed by the state's health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. On March 17, the schools in the state were closed, following an increase in COVID cases.



The government has also given a nod to conduct social, political, entertainment, sports and cultural functions, following a 200 people cap. Restaurants, food courts and tea shops will be permitted to operate only until 11 PM filling only up to 50 per cent of seats. The 50 per cent capacity cap also implies for theatres, malls, multiplexes, shops, entertainment ad amusement parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, parks and museums. Weddings can have a maximum of 100 guests and only up to 50 people can attend funerals.



While sporting events can happen in stadia and playgrounds, spectators are banned. Also, travellers are banned from standing while travelling in buses. Autorickshaws can have a maximum of two passengers and taxis can have up to three passengers.