Keeping the rising number of COVID cases in mind, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to continue classes online and eventually conduct exams online as well. The meeting which was presided over by the Rector and Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr VK Shukla, decided that it would be the safest if the students stayed home rather than in hostels.

The university, in a statement, said that the senior officials of the administration have decided that it would be best if the classes continued online and the exams too are conducted in an online mode. "Keeping the situation in mind, it was decided that the students should be made aware of the seriousness of the issue and keeping their health concerns in mind, they must be suggested that it would be safer for them to study and appear for the exams online since both the classes and the exams will be conducted online," read the statement.

The varsity also appealed to the staff and students that they should understand the seriousness of the COVID-19 situation and act responsibly by maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols, including, using sanitisers and masks.