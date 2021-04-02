Days after an organisation called the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), which claimed to be a conglomerate that comprises 101 coaching institutes, had sent a legal notice to EdTech giant BYJU's, another body with the same name has come forward and called them bogus. The other organisation, which is also called the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), says that the former is fake and is originally called 'Coaching Federation of Indians'. This is a claim that is hotly contested by the other group.



EdexLive is in possession of the legal notice that was sent to BYJU's over two of his advertisements that called regular tuitions ineffective. At the same time, Mrityunjay R Narayanan, President of CFI (https://www. coachingfederationofindia.com/ ) tells us that the organisation has no issues with the BYJU's ads. "Everyone is free to run their advertisements," he says. In an email, he said, "We are the only registered legal entity styled as "Coaching federation of India" registered as a Section 8 company with its registered office in New Delhi. We have already initiated necessary legal steps through our law firm Atharva Legal based in Delhi. We will instruct them to issue relevant copies of the notice that they will be issuing to such an entity and soon a Cease and Desist notice shall be issued." Narayanan's organisation claims to have noted educationists like Pramod Maheshwari of Career Point and Brajesh Maheshwari of Allen as their honourary advisors.



Both organisations have different physical addresses and websites too but carry very similar logos.

When contacted, Alok Dixit, General Secretary of CFI (http:// coachingfederationofindia.org/ ) claims that his organisation is a non-profit organisation, while Narayanan's is a company. "Our organisation was registered earlier. It is a non-profit based out of New Delhi," he says. Dixit's organisation, however, has 327,163 followers on Facebook, as opposed to Narayanan's, which has 3,063 followers.

Whose CFI is it anyway? This is a question that needs answers rather quickly.