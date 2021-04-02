Published: 02nd April 2021
Calling CFI 'bogus', rival body with the same name objects to notice sent to BYJU's over ads
The other organisation, which is also called the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), says that the former is fake and is originally called 'Coaching Federation of Indians'
Days after an organisation called the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), which claimed to be a conglomerate that comprises 101 coaching institutes, had sent a legal notice to EdTech giant BYJU's, another body with the same name has come forward and called them bogus. The other organisation, which is also called the Coaching Federation of India (CFI), says that the former is fake and is originally called 'Coaching Federation of Indians'. This is a claim that is hotly contested by the other group.
EdexLive is in possession of the legal notice that was sent to BYJU's over two of his advertisements that called regular tuitions ineffective. At the same time, Mrityunjay R Narayanan, President of CFI (https://www.
Both organisations have different physical addresses and websites too but carry very similar logos.
When contacted, Alok Dixit, General Secretary of CFI (http://
Whose CFI is it anyway? This is a question that needs answers rather quickly.