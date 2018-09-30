The University's VC says that the sexual harassment allegations are untrue and the students are being forcefully asked to protest

Students of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) protesting against Vice-Chancellor Dr Sukhpal Singh Saturday decided to go on an indefinite strike from October 1.

Akansh Jain, a member of the Student Bar Association (SBA) of the university told PTI that students had lost faith in the "incompetent" administration and "arbitrary and discriminatory" decision-making style of Dr Singh.

Students have been protesting since September 25 demanding the VC's resignation.

The student body held a meeting on Saturday with Chancellor A K Tripathi but it did not yield any result as he did not indicate if he would ask Singh to resign, Jain said.

"Thereafter, the students decided to sit on a hunger strike from 8am Monday," Jain said.

Jain said that no action had been taken despite allegations of financial irregularities with respect to purchase of items, and construction of the university located in Atal Nagar, the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh.

He alleged that Singh did not take action in sexual harassment cases against four faculty members.

However, Singh refuted the charges and termed them as "false" and "fabricated".

Singh claimed that some teachers of the university were trying to use the students to tarnish his image by levelling fake and fabricated charges.

"Charges are fake and false. I have been doing my best for the betterment of the university from the last seven and a half years," Singh told PTI.

"Their complaints are not genuine. Every year academic standards of the institute are improving.However, there is always scope for improvement and if they need something else, I am ready to fulfill it," he said.

Over allegations of sexual harassment against faculty members, he said, "The university administration has taken cognisance of it seriously.We cannot allow these things to happen. "He said that some students had complained in August against a teacher for allegedly making an objectionable comment and the latter was warned and asked for an explanation.

The VC said that an inquiry into the matter was still underway. "Students are being misguided and misused by some teachers who have vested interest to malign my image. My students are good but they are being misguided," Singh claimed.

On August 27 this year, the Chhattisgarh High Court had quashed the extension given to Singh as VC but the Supreme Court stayed the HC order on September 20.