An 18-year-old second-year intermediate student named Tekam Shiva Kumar has allegedly taken his own life by plunging into the Sathnala project in Jainath Mandal, located in Telangana's Adilabad district. He took the extreme step because he was denied entry to the examination centre for being four minutes late, according to the police's investigation of the suicide note.

Shiva was enrolled at the Government Junior College for Boys for his second year of CEC, while the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukulam Girls School was his examination centre, say the police. He arrived at the examination centre four minutes late on the first day of the exams and found that the gates were closed, reports The New Indian Express.

The Telangana state government has issued strict instructions for colleges to prohibit anyone from entering exam centres if they are even one minute late. Shiva went to the Sathnala project, wrote a suicide note, and jumped into the lake after being denied the opportunity to take the second language paper-II exam.

Upon recognising his slipper, bag, and pen, a few fishermen called the police. Shiva's parents, family, and police arrived at the scene after receiving information. After three hours of searching, his body was discovered and taken to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad for postmortem. The body was eventually handed over to the family.

It was revealed by the police that Shiva had three backlogs in the first year. Meanwhile, Jainath Mandal police have filed a case.

Student union Joint Action Committee (JAC) members, led by Convener B Rahul, submitted a representation to C Ravinder Kumar, the District Intermediate Education Officer of Adilabad, urging that the government eliminate the one-minute restriction.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666