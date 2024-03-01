After losing money on an online investment application, a 20-year-old college student in the Coimbatore region of Tamil Nadu died by suicide in his room.

M Abdul Rahouf of Pachanampatti, close to Harur in the Dharmapuri district, was identified as the victim. He had been living in the college hostel while pursuing his third year of BTech in Information Technology at a private Engineering college in Coimbatore, close to Othakkalmandapam, reports The New Indian Express.

He left for his college on Thursday, February 29, and returned to the hostel room an hour later. According to the police, he was discovered dead in his room in the afternoon. His losses on a mobile phone-based investment programme amounted to approximately Rs 84,000, according to the preliminary investigation. He lost the money after borrowing it from his friends. He recently threatened to take drastic measures if they did not refund the money in a message placed on the application.

Police claimed that because they did not return the money, he took his own life. Chettipalayam police in the Coimbatore district have filed a case, and the matter is being investigated.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999