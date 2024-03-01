The new administrative and training facility of the Naval War College at Indian Navy Ship (INS) Mandovi in Panaji, Goa will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on March 5, revealed a Navy official today, Friday, March 1.

According to Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair, Commandant of the Naval War College, the new structure will allow the college to train officers from all three armed services three times more than it does now, reports PTI.

"This modern edifice has been named Chola in commemoration of the mighty maritime empire of the Chola dynasty. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the new building on March 5 and the ceremony will be attended by senior naval leadership in addition to ex-commandants of the Naval War College," he said.

The College of Naval Warfare was founded at INS Karanja in Mumbai in 1988 to provide advanced professional military instruction to medium and senior-level officers in the Indian Navy.

The college was renamed Naval War College in 2010, and it moved to its current location in Goa in 2011.

The college aims to equip armed forces officers for strategic and operational leadership, to become the preeminent iconic institution for higher military education, according to Nair.

"The college also conducts a maritime security course, wherein military officers from our maritime neighbourhood participate and collaborate towards an open, secure and inclusive Indian Ocean Region that reflects PM's vision of SAGAR, Security and Growth for All in the Region," he added.

"In addition to the traditional domain, the syllabus also covers cyber and space, which are new challenges. In the past, the syllabus used to be reviewed every two to three years, but now it is live wire with the inclusion of new challenges and lessons learnt from wars like Russia-Ukraine or happenings in the Indian Ocean," he said.

According to Nair, the college has trained 40 foreign officers and 2,000 defence officers since its founding in 1988. It also boasts a diverse student body comprising officers from all three services who are qualified for leadership positions in the future.

In the next five to ten years, he said, the capacity to train officers will triple due to the commissioning of the new facility.