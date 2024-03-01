According to an official statement, the assent to three university bills passed by the Kerala State Legislature was withheld by President Droupadi Murmu. One of these bills sought to remove Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan from his role as Chancellor of state universities.

The president has, however, approved the Kerala Lok Ayukta Bill, which was passed by the State Legislative Assembly, the statement from the Kerala Raj Bhavan revealed.

"It is informed that the President of India has withheld assent to the following bills, which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had referred to Rashtrapati Bhavan for consideration," as per the press release, reports ANI.

The Raj Bhavan announced on Thursday, February 29 that the president has withheld assent to the Kerala University Laws [Amendment No 2] Bill, 2022, which seeks to remove the Governor from the role of Chancellor of universities.

Further, the president also denied assent to the University Law Amendment Bill, 2022, which deals with the expansion of the Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice-Chancellor, and the University Law Amendment Bill, 2021, which deals with the appellate tribunal issue and other amendments to Technological University, among others.

The statement added that seven proposals have been referred to the president in November 2023. Only one of these bills has received assent: the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill, 2022. A decision on the remaining three bills is pending.