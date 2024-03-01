The Odisha government announced today, Friday, March 1 that candidates who passed the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) would have their employment regularised and that temporary teachers' remuneration would be hiked.

This was announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

It was also announced that the temporary teachers also referred to as Gana Sikshyaks, who have not passed the OTET would receive increased pay, according to PTI.

They will now receive remuneration of Rs 10,000 each month, as opposed to the current amount of Rs 7,000. According to the statement, 1,121 Gana Sikshyaks will benefit from this action.

Additionally, Patnaik declared that 1,472 such teachers would benefit from the regularisation of Gana Sikshyaks' services and would be promoted to assistant teachers if they passed the OTET.

Additionally, assistant teachers who passed the OTET but are currently not eligible for annual raises will be given one in the future. As many as 9,520 of these teachers will gain from it, it stated.

The statement also stated that 12,113 Gana Sikshyaks in the state will benefit from the decision.