A helicopter was used by the Chhattisgarh government to transport the Board examination question papers to an exam centre located in an interior pocket of Naxalite-hit Sukma district in the state, revealed officials today, Friday, March 1.

This is the second year in a row that a helicopter was used for carrying the Board exam papers to the Jagargunda exam centre in the district, they added.

The Class XII examination of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), which began today, March 1 is currently going on. Class X Board exams are scheduled to commence on Saturday, March 2, according to PTI.

CM takes to social media

Posting pictures of the helicopter carrying the question papers to the exam centre on its official X handle, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's Office wrote on Thursday night, February 29, that the future of students was the topmost priority in his state.

"This is our Chhattisgarh, where the future of children is our topmost concern. Question papers were sent by helicopter to Jagargunda in Sukma. The board examinations are starting from March 1," it said.

CM Sai appreciated the effort of the local district administration and said the initiative taken to shape the bright future of the children in tribal areas is praiseworthy.

"Let no child remain deprived of good education. Chhattisgarh government is dedicated to the better future of children," it added.

Due to security concerns, question papers for the 16 Board exam locations in the Sukma district were transported by helicopter on February 27 to the Jagargunda facility, according to a local administration official.

He added that 36 students, 16 of whom were from Class XII and 20 from Class X, from various schools, would take examinations at the Jagargunda centre.



Not the first time

This is the second occasion that question papers have been transported to Jagargunda by helicopter.

Question papers were transported by helicopter at Jagargunda, which became an exam centre for the first time in 2022–2023 during the preceding academic year. He claimed that formerly, local pupils had to travel to Dornapal for their Board exams.

More than 2.61 lakh students have enrolled for the Class XII State Board examination in the ongoing academic session in the state which will be held from March 1 to 23, while over 3.45 lakh students for Class X Board exams to be held between March 2 and 21.

A total of 2,475 examination centres have been set up across the state, officials said.