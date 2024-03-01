Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced today, Friday, March 1 the disbursement of Rs 709 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena, a full fee reimbursement programme that covers 9.4 lakh students in Pamarru, Krishna district, for the quarter ending in December 2023.

The funds are deposited into the joint accounts of mothers and students through the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, which reimburses the entire tuition fee of meritorious underprivileged students of Engineering, Medicine, Polytechnics, and other fields, reports PTI.

“This good programme we are doing today will shatter generational poverty with the treasure of education laid on the foundation of higher education, with the sky as the limit for children from poor households to grow,” the chief minister said, addressing a public meeting.

Ninety-three per cent of state students enrolled in these courses are profiting from the programme, according to the CM. The chief minister claims that during the previous 57 months, 30 lakh pupils benefited from the Jaganna Vidya Deevena programme.

In his address, Reddy discussed politics and asserted that to help underprivileged children, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) administration is compelled to fight Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, and a few select media outlets to implement English-medium instruction in government schools.

Whereas he said, that all of the children and grandchildren of opposition leaders attend English-medium schools, poor students are expected to be confined to Telugu-medium education.

When asked if Naidu had done anything to benefit the state's education system, Reddy stated that not a single good education initiative can be credited to the TDP chief's time as chief minister.

Reddy appealed to the people to stand by him if they thought that their households had benefited from his government, in the run-up to the forthcoming Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.