The King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended four senior resident doctors following charges of ragging juniors.

The suspended doctors are now working in the KGMU's respiratory medicine department.

The complaint was submitted by 15 junior doctors, a few of whom were women, who claimed they were mentally harassed by their seniors. The university's anti-ragging cell investigated their complaint, according to IANS.

The first-year students filed a complaint with the anti-ragging department of the University Grants Commission (UGC), alleging mental torture by their seniors. The abuse included being assigned night shifts with no breaks and working past their allowed hours, which they contend hampered their ability to concentrate on their studies.

Professor Sudhir Singh, the KGMU spokesperson, stated on Thursday, February 29, that a three-member committee, led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sonia Nityanand, Proctor Professor Kshitij Srivastava, and Dean of Academics Professor Amita Jain, investigated the incident.

The committee ruled the accused guilty based on prima facie evidence. Professor Singh also stated that all seniors have been sent a severe warning to avoid similar conduct.

Dr Singh said, “One of the senior residents has been suspended for three months and three others for one month in connection with the incident.”

The complaint was filed with the national anti-ragging helpline, which diverted the case to KGMU authorities.