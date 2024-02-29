A notification on the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) to fill 11,062 teaching positions was released by the Telangana government today, Thursday, February 29.

In the presence of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister of Roads and Buildings and other government officials, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the Mega DSC notification, IANS reports.

The government had already revoked the notice for the hiring of 5,089 teachers that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had published on September 6, 2023.

With a new notification, the Congress government expanded the number of positions to 11,062.

In Upper Primary/Secondary Level in government and local body schools, the 11,062 posts include those of 2,629 school assistants, 727 language pandits, 182 physical education teachers, 6,508 secondary grade teachers, 220 school assistants (special education), and 796 secondary grade teachers (special education).

The government further explained that new applicants must apply online between March 4 and April 2, 2023, and that those who applied for jobs after the September 6, 2023 notification do not need to reapply.

Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Sangareddy will all host online Computer-Based Recruitment Tests (CBRT). The dates of the exams will be revealed later.

The Congress government is working to fulfil its pledge to fill two lakh positions in government agencies by the end of 2024, and this includes the Mega DSC notification.