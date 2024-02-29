Only 9,651 of the 86,451 job seekers who attended the Karnataka state government's two-day mega job mela were hired on the spot. As many as 15,461 job seekers attended interviews, and the government anticipates that they will also be hired.

Disclosing details on the participation of youth at the mela and the jobs they secured, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, said on Wednesday, February 28, “In all, 86,451 job aspirants, including 53,913 male and 32,494 female candidates, had registered online. Of them, 44,527 candidates attended the job fair and 9,651 got jobs on the spot per their educational qualifications.”

He further added that the applications of 16,865 candidates are being reviewed, and the applications of 2,457 candidates have been rejected for technical reasons. The minister also assured that the applications of all 15,461 aspirants who attended interviews are being examined, and they would also get jobs, according to The New Indian Express.

“The two-day job fair was a great success that beat our expectations,” Patil declared.

As for sector-wise segregation of the recruitment, the minister said that the aviation sector recruited 26 candidates, the automotive sector recruited 74, the electronics sector recruited 29, the health sector recruited 27, the telecom sector recruited 19, the services sector recruited 36, the agriculture sector recruited six, the garments sector recruited six, the beauty sector recruited three, and the telecom and textile sectors recruited 19 and one, respectively.

The job fair will be held in three zones across the state in the next few days, Patil said. “Preparations are underway to conduct job fairs in Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mysuru. We will also set up skill education centres for job aspirants at Koppal in Kalyana Karnataka region and Mysuru. Our department is taking steps to provide jobs to over 25,000 youths who have completed job-oriented courses,” he elaborated.

The minister announced that Karnataka would create a company similar to the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC), which is a Government of Kerala venture, taking direct inspiration from the Kerala government's initiative to promote employment in its state.

“The state government will start an overseas employment promotion company along the Kerala model, to facilitate multinational companies to find required human resources. This firm would provide information to those who have completed engineering, diploma, ITI and other job-oriented courses, and 49 companies have already shown interest. IBM has come forward to provide training to over 5,000 job aspirants. The proposed overseas company would act as a communication channel and provide information on the available human resources in the state. This would also make job search a hassle-free exercise,” Dr Patil opined.