The Police recruitment exams under the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) have been cancelled, announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his X account today, February 24.

"Orders have been given to cancel the examination-2023 conducted for selection to the posts of Reserve Civil Police and to conduct re-examination within the next 06 months", he posted.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements", he added.

When protests happened

On Friday, February 23, Civil Service aspirants in Uttar Pradesh began their sixth day of protest against the suspected leak of police recruitment exam question papers.

The aspirants staged a protest in front of the office of the UPPSC office.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had backed the agitation, claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government does not want to deliver jobs or reservations, PTI reports.

One of the protesters, Abhinav Dwivedi told reporters, “In our ongoing movement against the leaking of question papers of RO (Review Officer), ARO exam, our demand is that this exam should be cancelled and UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Srinet should be removed.”

This irregularity happened due to the setting up of examination centres for this examination in other districts, he alleged.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has requested representation from applicants who appeared in the police recruitment exam, along with appropriate proofs and documentation, by 6 pm on February 23.

After reviewing the supplied representation and evidence, the Board informed the applicants that further action would be taken in their best interests.

Supporting the protest in Prayagraj, Akhilesh Yadav had said in a post on X, said, "We are with the agitation of competitive exam aspirants going on at Allahabad Public Service Commission office. BJP does not want to complete any examination because after that job will have to be given and reservation will have to be given for the job.”

“BJP neither wants to provide jobs nor reservation. Today's youth says they don't want BJP," he added.